Global economic activity continues its recovery: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Alternative data suggests that global economic activity continued its recovery in March and early April, according to Bloomberg Economics indicators that integrate high-frequency data such as information on credit card use, travel and location. Advanced economies and emerging markets have tended to rise at a similar rate. In China, the data shows some weakness in March and April. In the chart, advanced economies comprised the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia, while emerging markets comprised Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Turkey, India, South Africa, Russia, Indonesia , Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Original Note: World Economy Continues Recovery, Alternative Data Show: Chart

