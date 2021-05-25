Global Eagle becomes Anuvu

New perspective for mobility markets through a new operational and strategic approach with a new brand

Global Eagle, a leading provider of high-speed entertainment and connectivity solutions for the world’s most demanding mobility markets, is renamed Anuvu. With this change, the company consolidates its commitment to the next generation of connected experiences for passengers and guests in the air and at sea.

Josh Marks, CEO, explains: “The recent sale to the new owners and their investment in our business offers a unique opportunity to align our brand with our vision. We have just ditched our non-mobility businesses to focus on non-mobility markets such as airlines, cruise lines, yachts, energy transport and public administration. Since we were born as SPAC more than a decade ago, we have operated under the Global Eagle brand while acquiring companies that served airlines and maritime markets. “

«Now, as an integrated company in the field of entertainment and passenger connectivity, we present Anuvu: our proposal for” a new vision “. This new brand lives up to our long history, but keeps the future in focus. More than just a name change, our new branding and new visual identity highlight the innovative perspective we bring to the mobility markets we serve. Investments in technology to meet our customers’ performance and value requirements are still there, while providing a future roadmap with expertly curated content, cloud-based operations, and multi-platform broadband satellite networks. Now more than ever, our customers are looking for a partner capable of supporting them as the expectations of passengers and guests grow after the pandemic.

Anuvu welcomes its new board of directors, as well as a new executive leadership team, as announced in the spring. Finally, Marks said: “Anuvu represents the evolution of our business and showcases our innovation as well as future-proof solutions for customers. Our global team meets your content and connectivity needs with inventiveness and high flexibility.

For more information, visit: www.anuvu.com or watch our video here.

About Anuvu

Anuvu’s team of global experts easily manage connectivity and content requirements for demanding mobility markets such as airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, energy and government applications. Through long-standing relationships with clients, we have a proven track record of meeting their needs, even in a changing world.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

