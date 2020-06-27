The event is part of the campaign “The Global Goal: Unite for our Future” and is the continuation of the virtual conference to raise funds

The global donor summit, organized this Saturday by the European Comission, raised 6,150 million euros for the development of new diagnostic methods, treatments and a universal vaccine against coronavirus COVID-19, informed the community executive.

The event, sponsored by the Global Citizen organization, is part of the campaign “The Global Goal: Unite for our Future”And is the continuation of the fundraising conference organized by the EC on May 4, which had already raised 9.844 billion euros.

The total amount committed by 40 governments, philanthropists and the private sector, amounts to € 15.9 billion.

Likewise, the commitment to produce 250 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, when available, reserved for low- and middle-income countries.

The campaign will end at 8:00 p.m. (local time) with a virtual concert in which they will participate Shakira, Cold Play, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Usher, and J Balvin, among other artists.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promoter of the initiative, announced a new community contribution of 4,900 million euros through the European Investment Bank, to which 485 million euros contributed by different member countries of the European Union.

The community contribution since May 4 thus rises to 11,885 million euros (75 percent of the total collected).

In a video conference intervention, von der Leyen insisted that the pandemic It will only end when everyone has access to diagnostic tests, treatments and vaccinesNo matter where they live, which requires “investing in vaccine production at an unprecedented speed and scale.”

“To think that one can beat this virus by vaccinating only its own citizens while neglecting the rest is simply a mistake,” said von der Leyen.

For his part, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, highlighted in a telematic intervention that the pandemic “has hit the most vulnerable groups with much more force” and called for mobilization to prevent the health crisis cause a “human rights crisis“

Announced that Spain will contribute an additional € 10 million to the Global Program on Agriculture and Food Security (GAFSP) of the world Bank, which add to the 125 million committed on May 4.

Representatives of dozens of governments, international institutions, philanthropic and non-profit organizations, and companies, as well as scientists and artists, intervened electronically at the summit.

Among others, the leaders of France, Emmanuel Macron; GermanyAngela Merkel ItalyGiuseppe Conte; UK, Boris Johnson; Belgium, Sophie Wilmès; Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; or New Zealand, Jacinda Arendt, among others.

The conference focused on the need to invest now to accelerate the development of a vaccine and to ensure that, when available, it reaches the poorest countries and the most vulnerable groups at an affordable price.

The devastating effect that the coronavirus is having in unstable countries and with high levels of poverty was highlighted, as well as its disproportionate impact on children, women and people of color.

He Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio GuterresHe said that “global unity” is needed to guarantee “safe” and “affordable for all” treatments and vaccines. “This will be a test for our values ​​and humanity,” he said.

The Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the only president to participate in a panel, insisted that it is necessary to create “a tender system that allows poor countries to access the vaccine” and it is crucial to achieve it in “record time” to prevent the pandemic from worsening.

“A bidding war is a terrible strategy to fight COVID-19. The world has to protect the people most at risk, such as toilets, “he agreed Melinda gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The funding obtained will go to the Coalition for Innovations in Preparation for Epidemics (CEPI), which hopes to develop a vaccine in a period of between 12 and 18 months, to the World Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI), to the Solidarity Response Fund to the WHO COVID-19, or to the Foundation of New Innovative Diagnostics (FIND), among other beneficiaries.

With information from .