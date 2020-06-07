© Provided by the Associated Press

Nuns and others listen to the message of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square, in Rome, Italy, on June 7, 2020. (AP Photo / Andrew Medichini)

BARCELONA (AP) – The worldwide number of deaths confirmed by COVID-19 reached 400,000 on Sunday, a day after the Brazilian government broke public health protocols by ceasing to publish the number of deaths and infections in the country most affected by the virus in Latin America.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose count has become an important global benchmark. Its count is led by the United States with almost 110,000 confirmed deaths with the virus. Europe as a whole has registered more than 175,000 since the outbreak emerged in China late last year.

However, health experts believe that the John Hopkins count does not show the true extent of the pandemic.

Many governments tried to obtain statistics that can be considered true indicators of the pandemic given the paucity of diagnostic tests, especially in the early stages of the crisis. Authorities in Italy and Spain, with more than 60,000 deaths between the two, acknowledge that their count is higher.

In contrast, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted Saturday that the disease totals “are not representative” of the current situation in Brazil, hinting that the numbers were really overestimating the spread of the virus.

Critics of Bolsonaro – who has repeatedly clashed with health experts over the issue and threatened to remove Brazil from the World Health Organization – said the decision was a move by the uncompromising president to hide the depth of the crisis.

The latest official data recorded more than 34,000 deaths in Brazil related to the coronavirus, the third highest number in the world behind the United States and Great Britain. They also accounted for almost 615,000 infections, which placed them second, behind the United States.

For his part, Pope Francis advised people in the countries where they are lifting quarantines to follow the authorities’ rules to contain the disease COVID-19.

“Be careful, don’t sing victory, don’t sing victory too soon,” he said Sunday.

The gradual relaxation of the confinement rules in Italy now allows the public to gather in St. Peter’s Square on Sundays for the pope’s blessing at noon and, from his window balcony, Francis was clearly delighted to see several hundred people. gathered on the esplanade standing and trying to stay safe, either alone or between families.

The pontiff of Argentine origin also expressed his dismay that the virus is still taking many lives, especially in Latin America.

On Sunday, the UK announced that houses of worship may reopen starting June 15, but only for private prayer.

In France, the government announced that, starting Tuesday, it will ease restrictions that limit travel from the French mainland to overseas territories in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

Spain is preparing to take a step further in the reopening, since from Monday they will be able to open restaurants in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but with fewer tables inside to serve diners.

In Turkey, Istanbul residents flocked to the city’s shores and parks the first weekend without quarantine.

Russia and India confirmed at least 9,000 new cases on the last day, in line with the numbers reported last week.

