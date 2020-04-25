Apr 25 (.) – Global deaths from the coronavirus topped the 200,000 threshold on Saturday, with confirmed cases of the virus expected to reach 3 million in the coming days, according to a . count.

More than half of the deaths have been reported by the United States, Spain and Italy.

The first disease-related death was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China. The number of deaths took 91 days to pass 100,000 and another 16 days to reach 200,000, according to .’ count of official government reports.

In comparison, an estimated 400,000 people lose their lives each year from malaria, one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

To view an interactive graph of the global spread of the coronavirus open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The United States had reported more than 52,400 deaths as of Saturday morning, while Italy, Spain and France have reported between 22,000 and 26,000 each.

Of the 20 most affected countries, Belgium has reported the highest number of deaths per capita, with six per 10,000 people, compared to 4.9 in Spain and 1.6 in the United States.

About 8% of all reported cases in the United States have been fatal, while more than 10% of infections in Spain and Italy have resulted in deaths.

However, those rates would be considerably lower if the infection totals included the many unreported cases of the disease, as not all people with symptoms are examined.

Asia and Latin America have reported more than 7,000 deaths, while the Middle East has reported more than 8,800. The current death toll in Africa is around 1,350.

The global death toll has continued to grow at a rate of 3% to 4% per day for the past 10 days, although that rate has slowed since the beginning of the month.

The actual number of deaths is estimated to be higher, as many countries have not included deaths recorded in nursing homes and other places outside of hospitals.

(Report by Cate Cadell in Beijing; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)