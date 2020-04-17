Right now, many companies are thinking about strategies to face this crisis that came unexpectedly and devastated the world. The context became more dramatic because it affected civil society and the economy simultaneously.

Photo: Image Bank / DINO

It also had an impact, in the same period, on work models, since the recommendation to stay at home brought a new reality even for those who were used to the home office. It is possible to verify that there are professionals without structure, knowledge and even skills to produce results in the home environment. In fact, this is the time when everyone needs to show solidarity and join forces in one direction, armed with hope and determination.

Global crises have marked the history of humanity in the economy since the 1920s. Unexpected crises change the direction of life and the global economy. It is worth reflecting on the turbulences overcome by the market in some of the worst periods of despair in the world and later on in recovery.

Occurring almost a century ago, the 1929 crisis is still remembered for its effects. A few years after the First World War, the United States had rising stocks and falling prices, which led several companies to fail and triggered the fall of New York Stock Exchange shares. The world GDP plummeted 15% and the recovery came about three years later, when measures of non government intervention in the economy were adopted, support for workers, creation of unemployment insurance and a calibration in the control of agricultural and industrial production, according to consumption levels of the population. GDP improved, but unemployment remained strong.

More recently, in 2008, interest rates were low and credit was abundant in the North American market. A large part of the population started to invest in other properties, assuming a high risk, as many were unable to honor debts. The trigger for the whole scenario was the growth of inflation in the country and, as a consequence, the government increased the interest rate, slowing the economy and devaluing real estate. The government’s bailout plan required an injection of $ 700 billion. In the following years, the United States began a process of withdrawing the stimuli implanted in that period. The dollar got stronger and the economy grew.

In Brazil, a more recent crisis knocked on the door between 2014 and 2016. GDP fell 3.6% in 2016 (IBGE). For the first time, all sectors contracted. The crisis brought down the value of commodity products, which directly affected Brazilian exports. The industries were forced to lay off en masse and unemployment reached 13.7%, reducing the consumption capacity of families. From 2014 to 2016, the Brazilian economy continues to collect successive deficits in public accounts.

Bringing it to the current situation, 2020 has already started amid the pandemic by COVID-19, published by WHO (World Health Organization) on March 11. In this scenario, there are some possible impacts, according to the Ministry of Economy: Brazil may reduce exports, mainly to China; see the price of commodities fall and have terms of trade worsened; interrupting the production chain in some sectors; bring down asset prices and worsen financial conditions.

Even the most experienced analysts cannot predict what is to come in a safe way. But it is possible, in some way, to work on some internal points to support any company operating well during this period.

More than the usual concern with supplies, production and billing, the moment is to ensure that employees are able to work remotely and continue to produce results in the home office. With disciplined execution and active management, it is possible to hit the edges in this direction and maintain focus by integrating operations in the field and the support team.

Above all, a remote crisis management system can and should be implemented to direct the company at that time. The entire board of directors must meet virtually to analyze these directions, in addition to scrutinizing effective reports that bring the responses that the company needs controlled in short intervals.

With a firm pulse, planning, management and, above all, empathy, this crisis will be overcome by everyone.

Francisco Loureiro

President of Proudfoot Brasil

Web site:

https://proudfoot.com.br

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

