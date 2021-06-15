Global corporate tax could double: Morgan Stanley

(Bloomberg) – The tax liabilities of the largest global corporations could collectively double if countries manage to agree on a minimum rate to charge them as part of a global reform, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

About 400 companies currently facing a median tax bracket of about 8% could be subject to a minimum of 15% that Group of Seven leaders agreed to earlier this month, researchers led by the strategist wrote in a report Tuesday. Todd Castagno.

Internet and direct marketing, technology hardware, entertainment, hospitality, financial and utility companies could be affected, they said.

“In theory, a minimum of 15% would nearly double the aggregate tax burden for this group, without considering other base variables, exemptions, etc.,” the Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

Corporations based in the United States, the Cayman Islands, Canada, Bermuda, Taiwan and Japan could be more exposed to tax increases if minimum levies are adopted globally, according to the report. The researchers cautioned that many details of a global agreement have yet to be finalized, meaning that any final plan could vary widely in light of these findings.

Morgan Stanley’s analysis highlights the potential impact of global negotiations seeking to end a decades-long race to the bottom on taxes. In addition to a minimum rate of 15%, negotiators in about 140 countries are seeking to define new rules that impose taxes on profits where customers are located to prevent corporations from recording income where those charges are lower.

Following the G7 agreement, world leaders are working to reach consensus on a more specific plan at a G20 meeting in July, although a final agreement could only be reached in October or beyond.

“The complexity of a deal, particularly around scope, political support to increase taxes for certain industries and potential losses of tax revenue in other countries after COVID, could be challenging,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said. “We see a period of turbulence in the short term, which will probably lead to some compromises.”

