Global copper smelter recovers in April on sharp rise in metal prices

LONDON (Reuters) – Copper smelting rebounded worldwide in April from its lowest levels in at least five years in the previous month, as sharp increases in metal prices encouraged plant activity, companies said. satellite tracking and industry reports.

The first week of April remained weak, but smelting operations increased for the rest of the month, satellite services firm SAVANT and brokerage Marex said in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

“The margin pressures foundries faced by a shortage of copper concentrates was evident in the extremely weak readings we saw in March … copper prices have since risen aggressively,” said Guy Wolf, Marex’s global head of analytics, who helped develop SAVANT.

Reference copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have risen 29% so far this year, topping $ 10,000 a tonne for the first time in a decade.

Earth-i, which specializes in geospatial data, launched its SAVANT service late last year, tracking more than 100 foundries representing 80% to 90% of global production.

The firm sells data to fund managers, traders and miners and publishes a free monthly index of global copper smelting activity.

Its global dispersion index rose to an average of 43.6 in April from a measurement of 39.8 the previous month. The March reading was the lowest monthly average in the data set, dating back to March 2016.

According to SAVANT’s dispersion index, 50 points indicate that the smelters are operating at the average level of the last 12 months. It also has a second index that shows the percentage of active foundries.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)