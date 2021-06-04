Global copper smelter activity extends recovery in May

LONDON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Global copper smelting activity extended its rally in May, hitting new 2021 highs as operations continued to take advantage of strong prices, according to satellite monitoring data from copper plants.

Activity in China was strong at first but weakened throughout the month as smelters performed seasonal maintenance, satellite service SAVANT and brokerage Marex said in a joint statement on Friday.

“We are entering a fascinating period, where seasonal declines in smelting activity are expected in China and the rest of Asia, with other regions showing no signs of slowing down,” said Guy Wolf, Marex’s global head of analytics, which helped develop SAVANT.

“Given the importance of Chinese demand, it remains to be seen whether external supply can meet demand from China during this maintenance window.”

Reference copper prices on the London Metal Exchange touched $ 10,000 per tonne this month for the first time in a decade.

Earth-i, which specializes in geospatial data, launched its SAVANT service late last year, tracking more than 100 foundries representing 80% to 90% of global production.

It sells data to fund managers, operators and miners and publishes a free monthly index of global copper smelting activity.

Its global dispersion index rose to an average of 49.4 in May from 43.6 a month earlier.

According to SAVANT’s dispersion index, 50 points indicate that the smelters are operating at the average level of the last 12 months. It also has a second index that shows the percentage of active foundries.

The dispersion index of China, the world’s leading producer of refined copper, rose to 48.9 in May from 44.3 in April. Europe rose to 45.7 in May from 37.7 in a month earlier, while North America rose to 38.9 from 33.1 in April.

