By: Web Writing

Malaysia.- As a security measure in the face of the current pandemic of coronavirus, the three condom factories in Karex, in Malaysia, have closed until further notice.

This company is the largest producer of condoms worldwide, so the work stoppage of this company could affect the sex life of millions of people around the world.

It is estimated that in this region of Asia 1 in 5 condoms are manufactured that are distributed in all continents and the current confinement in Malaysia It will lead to a reduction of around 200 million condoms before the end of April.

The decrease in condom production could lead to an increase in unwanted pregnancies and STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) in the coming months, so we hope that a solution can be found soon to prevent the possible shortage of condoms that is approaching.

On the other hand, everything points to the Chinese company HBM Protections, could increase its level of condom production in the coming months to supply condoms to countries that need it most.