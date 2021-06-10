Global coffee supplies to be adjusted towards end of 2021/2022 season: analysts

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Jun 10 (.) – Global coffee supplies would be tight at the end of the 2021/2022 season due to an expected sharp drop in Brazilian production, as demand quickly recovers as more people return to offices and coffee shops after the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said Thursday.

“The (Brazilian) harvest of 2021/2022, reduced by the drought, will coincide with the resurgence of demand. By the beginning of 2022/2023, inventories at origin and destination will decrease,” said the Marex Spectron brokerage, in a report. market.

Marex estimates that the pandemic-related collapse in demand for coffee reached 6 million 60-kilo bags in two seasons, with a stronger impact on the milder Arabica coffee, which is widely used by coffee chains.

“If there had been no destruction in demand, the market would face a slight structural deficit,” said the company, which expects demand growth of 3.75% in 2021/2022.

Brazilian arabica coffee production is expected to fall by almost 30% in 2021/2022 due to drier than normal weather, which has also raised concerns about 2022/2023 season production.

Consulting firm Safras & Mercado said on Thursday that it expects final stocks in 2021 / 2.22 in Brazil to reach 2.48 million bags, a reduction of 57% from the previous season, even with exports falling 18%. , to 38.3 million bags in 2021/2022.

Brazil is the second largest coffee consumer in the world after the United States and Safras expects the ratio of stocks to demand in the country to drop dramatically to 12% in the current season, from 27% in 2020/2021.

(Report by Marcelo Teixeira. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)