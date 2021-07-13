‘Global Citizen Live’ Announced, 24-Hour Worldwide Broadcast Featuring Metallica, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, BTS, And More

After promoting the Vax Live event to raise awareness about global vaccination, the international organization Global Citizen announced a new concert that will be broadcast worldwide for 24 hours.

#GlobalCitizenLive, featuring @edsheeran, @lorde, @theweeknd, @BTS_TWT & more, is on Sept. 25! Live across 6 continents, this 24-hour, once-in-a-generation broadcast + livestream event will bring the world together to defend the planet & defeat poverty. https://t.co/iwdcJ0Jbaj pic.twitter.com/CXo3mXT58U – Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) July 13, 2021

This is Global Citizen Live to be held at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles with performances filmed on six continents to unite the world to “defend the planet and fight poverty.”

Broadcasts will take place from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America on Saturday, September 25 with broadcasts from ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter and more.

Participating artists include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran , Ed. Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, Usher and more to be announced.

Global Citizen Live is part of an effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, driven by citizens from around the world alongside governments, corporations and philanthropists. The Vax Live spring event raised over $ 300 million.

“It is very important for me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action towards helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are facing,” said The Weeknd.