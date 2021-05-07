Global banks expect aggressive policy on interest rates Brazil after statement

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Interest rates in Brazil would now rise faster or more steadily, according to a group of the world’s leading banks, after the country’s central bank struck an aggressive tone in the statement accompanying a second increase in borrowing costs.

Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas raised their 2021 year-end estimates. Citi, Bank of America and Rabobank maintained their forecasts, but now anticipate a faster pace of adjustment, and Barclays said it could revise its forecast next week.

The 75 basis point rise in the benchmark Selic rate to 3.50% had been warned by policy makers and projected by 29 economists in a Reuters poll.

But the tone of the attached statement was aggressive, in particular the line of the entity’s officials that there is no firm commitment to a ‘partial normalization’ process and that future movements “could be adjusted to ensure the achievement of the goal. inflation “.

“We now believe that (the central bank) will have to go for full normalization and raise rates to 6.5% in 2021 from our previous forecast of 5.0%,” BNP Paribas economist Gustavo Arruda and your team on a note.

“Given the more challenging inflationary environment, we now expect two hikes of 75 basis points in June and August and three hikes of 50 basis points in September, October and December,” they said.

Morgan Stanley economists raised their Selic forecast for 2021 to 5.50% from 5.00% and the 2022 projection to 6.50% from 6.00%.

Rabobank’s Mauricio Une maintained his forecast of 200 more basis points of adjustment this year, but now expects it to be fulfilled in three policy meetings instead of four.

