Global agricultural trade reforms by the WTO: a pressing priority / Remo Moretta

As the global recovery from the covid-19 pandemic progresses, millions of people face acute hunger and malnutrition, both regionally and globally. Food issues such as sustainable food production, trade distorting agriculture aid reform, food safety, reliable international food supply chains, and food security are of great concern to nations.

The pandemic has highlighted the fragility of the global food system, which helps explain the rise in protectionism, as well as agricultural trade and the focus on increasing aid within countries to boost production. However, in the past, policies for self-reliance have proven ineffective and costly. For net food importing countries – especially net food importing developing countries – this would be disastrous. Fluctuations in international commodity prices through trade-distorting aid would put pressure on consumers around the world.

We need to collaborate internationally or multilaterally to address issues related to global food supply and demand. Australia and other Cairns Group countries (and WTO members) have established a framework by calling for comprehensive reforms to agricultural trade. And we also call on all WTO members to join forces and join forces in a constructive way to achieve a win-win achievement.

Sustainable food production must include due consideration of the production processes, and the inputs used in those processes, as well as the possible effects on the environment. The adoption of new technologies to reduce emissions in agriculture and a science-based understanding of the impacts of pesticides and chemicals on the environment are critical to success. Sharing best practices, science and innovation will be key to achieving results globally, including in water use management.

Last week we celebrated World Food Safety Day, however, food safety is not an isolated issue that can be addressed separately and without taking into account the other issues raised in this column. We need to think about food not only in terms of being safe and suitable for our consumption, but also that there is security in supply and production, without forgetting environmental sustainability. We have a collective responsibility to address and address relevant issues in order to achieve good results.

I await your comments on

downunder.mexico@dfat.gov.au or at

Facebook and Twitter as @AusEmbMex