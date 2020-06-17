Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Fortnite: Battle Royale is one of the most popular games in the industry and has stayed that way thanks to Epic Games keeping the experience fresh. The amount of updates the Battle Royale receives has caused curious glitchs to appear in the game. Now we learn of one that caused some to play it in the first person.

In a video shared by Merl, a Twitter user, we can see the almost of a Fortnite player who appeared a bug in The Device, the most recent event for Fortnite: Battle Royale. The mysterious and unexpected error caused this player’s experience to go from third to first person.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

It is worth mentioning that the perspective in person that this player witnessed is different from the one we have seen in Save the World. We say this since it features various shooting, building and swimming animations.

You can watch the footage below:

This guy’s event GLITCHED and gave him First Person Mode! Just @ justinchad109yt pic.twitter.com/4XusAydNz6 – Merl (@Merl) June 15, 2020

Fans fear Battle Royale receives first-person option

Because of the above, many players believe that a first person mode is on the way to Fortnite: Battle Royale. The above since they think it looks like a development option and not just a simple game error.

In case you missed it: so you can get Aquaman’s skin in Battle Royale

This situation has caused much concern among the players. We say this because they believe that the construction system will not adapt to this perspective. They also think that it could represent a very big change for the game.

It should be mentioned that Epic Games has not commented on this error.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can know more about this title by clicking here.

Source