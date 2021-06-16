Glimpses of the Motomadrid fair in Casa de Campo

Just a week ago, the Motomadrid room was held in the Casa de Campo glass pavilion. After a difficult year, it seems that the fairs are recovering little by little and after the classic fair was postponed in the same place, the motorcycle fair could be held. We tell you some interesting things.

The fair had been reduced to just one floorThere were activities outside such as motorcycle tests, which constantly, as if it were an attraction, had fans trying out some of the latest news. It may seem like a lazy fair or not, but what is undoubted is the effort and complications that continue to happen today to celebrate this type of event. Without going any further, the most important fair in Spain, Fitur, announced many fewer visitors and fewer pavilions to be able to celebrate the great tourism fair,

What is mandatory today is to support these initiatives and fairs. Above that, It was weak in terms of brands and news, now is not the time to take out the whip and to tell how it was, because it has been held, it already seems a success and we must support these initiatives more now. Although it is true that the ticket price at the box office should have been lower, if there was a discount to buy in advance through the internet. Motorcycle brands of a lifetime was Kawasaki, I saw some Aprilia, clothing stores, helmets, overalls and especially important for brands like Zero and other electric brands as well as brands with weight especially in small displacements. I really liked this Super Soco CUX Special Edition Ducati, an electric moped with a range of 60 km and that recharges in less than 4 hours. Its price 2895 euros.

A fair weighed down by the pandemic, but being held is already a success. Among the brands, Kawasaki, was supported by brands of electric motorcycles and other specialists in low and medium displacement.

As a biker with his story, I was surprised by how the new brands, both those that bet on cheaper motorcycles or those aimed at satisfying the needs of car license validations, even electric ones, play a leading role. What I liked the most about the fair, was this fabulous Kawasaki that you can see in the photo and that it is about the hyper sports car Ninja ZX 10 R. This 1000cc Ninja develops 203hp at 13,200rpm, has followed the directions of its SBK riders like champion Jonathan Rea. It promises to be a circuit plane.

I liked the classic bikes out there, the good looks of these bikes that I talked about before like the Hosung, or the electric bikes. I liked the outdoor activities, I saw try Triumph, the Harley Pan America. I also liked the URALAlthough, when I asked the price, about 20,000 euros, I was a little back, but they were undoubtedly beautiful and they looked good. I remember that for a moment, I was absorbed by the sound of the Brixton 500. When they pulled it out, the truth is that it sounded very good and it looked very good. It is a brand that is doing a great job and offers very cool bikes at competitive prices.

Outside the enclosure, the Clubs, and the bikers gathered their motorcycles as a great concentration. There is a desire for activities and I hope that next year there will be more and even better at this motomadrid fair. Surely next year, we have more and better to enjoy our hobby.