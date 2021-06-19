Glimpses of the costumes and everything you know about The Flash

The first glimpses of the costumes of the main characters of The Flash have already been given: the protagonist, Michael Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl.

There is still a long time to see the premiere of the next movie of Flash in theaters, but the information that has been leaked in this regard has not been lacking. The project manager, the Argentine Andy Muschietti, is one of those who has shared the most material about the film. In addition, the internet and social networks have not wasted time to make theories and raise the hype. This is what is known about the project.

Visually enough can be expected, since the general appearance of the costumes of Flash / Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), Batman / Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) Y…. Yes, from the debutante on the big screen, Supergirl / Kara Zor-El (Sasha street). The official launch logo was also unveiled. Following the pattern, in the coming weeks the filmmaker is expected to offer a look at the outfits of the Batman from Ben affleck and the villain.

About the latter, not much is known yet, but as the plot will be linked to the Flashpoint and the opening of the multiverse, everything points to what will be Reverse Flash (Eobard Thawne).

Details

On the tone and mechanics of the film, the director commented on some things last year to the magazine Vanity fair. “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before are valid. It is inclusive in the sense that it says that everything you have seen exists, and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse, “he said.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that the filming is taking place in London England, where, among other locations, is the Wayne Manor. The house that will be used for this feature film is the same that was used in 1989 for Batman.

Finally, regarding human personnel there are many certainties. The first is that it will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who worked on ITEM Y Mommy. The script will be in charge of Christina Hodson, which wrote Birds of prey, also for DC.

In turn, the cast will be Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha street Y Ben affleck, in the papers mentioned above. Kiersey clemons Y Ron Livingston they come back as Iris West Y Henry allen, respectively, while Maribel verdu arrives as Nora allen. Rudy mancuso Y Saoirse-Monica Jackson They will be in papers yet to be confirmed.

The delivery will be released, if there are no mishaps, on November 4, 2022.