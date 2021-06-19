Glik and a curious love story and a lot of hate with Spain

Kamil glik (33 years old) is one of the heavyweights of this Poland of Paulo Sousa. The center-back of the Italian Benevento, a club he joined last summer after four seasons at Monaco, now faces Spain, a country that you know well and in which has lived several curious stories. Some of love and some of hate.

Glik, whose grandfather was German and fought on the Nazi side in World War II, is also a German national. In 2006 he signed for Horadada de Alicante and months later he caught the attention of Real Madrid, in whose second affiliate he was active for a season. Then he went to the First Division of his country, to the Piast Gliwice, springboard of a long career that has lived between France and Italy: Palermo, Bari, Torino, Monaco and Benevento.

Has played 82 games with the absolute of Poland, in which he has scored six goals. And that figure precisely, six, were the many that Kamil conceded as center back on June 8, 2010, in a friendly played against Spain in Murcia. Well, actually with Glik the Poles received only two goals. Coach Franciszek Smuda changed it at half-time, but his team was scored four more times in the second half.

Although one of the most curious episodes of his career, also against the Spanish National Team, Glik lived it with the U-21, in the classification for the European of the category, on October 12, 2007. Bialkowski, the Polish goalkeeper, fouled on the edge of the area and saw the red. Kamil, who had started in the second half, was placed under the three sticks and a few seconds later Jurado beat him from a direct free kick. The defender kept the type as best he could at the goal but Bojan Krkic, who made his U-21 debut that day, made him the final 0-2 in discount.