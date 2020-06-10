Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has confirmed that he will be at WEC and obviously at Le Mans in 2021 with his Hypercar SCG 007, currently under construction in Italy.

It was Jack Glickenhaus himself who made the announcement, confirming that there would be not one but two hypercars that will be on the track. “The delay in the start of the season has been a blessing for us. If the 2020-21 calendar had been maintained, surely we would not have been ready for the first races“he assured.

Recall that the ACO, promoter of the WEC, delayed the 24 Hours of Le Mans until September, although it is willing to postpone them until October because Le Mans cannot be imagined without an audience and this forced to rethink the cadence of the Championship, which instead of going from September to June, it will recover coinciding with calendar years.

Although the SCG 007 ‘street legal’ uses an Alfa Romeo biturbo engine, the competition version will have an engine manufactured by the French specialist Pipo, a biturbo V8. The decision had been made before the LMDh rules were put in place and when seeking to converge with those of the hypercars, they have seen their maximum power limited to 500 kilowatts –680 horsepower–, the sum of the power coming from the internal combustion engine and electric.

Podium Advance Technologies, the Italian manufacturer that has made the SCGs that have run in recent years at the Nürburgring is already in the midst of manufacturing the chassis. Pipo will put the engines on the test bench next month and has already done tests in the wind tunnel with a 60% scale model.

At the moment this is the only team that will stand up to the official Toyota, in a battle David against Goliath. Other private builders have shown interest: ByKolles and Ginetta, but it is unclear if they will have the means to do so.

