Glickenhaus announces that its Boot Pickup is better than the F-150 Lightning

A few hours ago we told you about the new, and spectacular, Ford F-150 Lightning. This electric pickup is postulated as the best and most versatile on the market, but its rivals will not make things easy for it. Among all the brands that want to trip you up, there are two that stand out and they are Tesla Y Rivian. But they are not the only ones who want their share of the cake, because in the heat of this thriving segment there are actors who want their minute of glory.

If you follow us, you must be more or less up to date with Glickenhaus wanderings. This American manufacturer has been announcing the development of an impressive hydrogen powered pick up. This project is named Boot Pickup and we already tell you a secret about him. Well, the head of this firm has not been cut off and has spoken about his model and that of the Blue Olval. What do you think he was able to say? Attentive

Glickenhaus says its hydrogen pickup is better than the Ford F-150 Lightning

If you take a look at the profile of James Glickenhaus on Facebook, you can read their opinion. First, publish two images that serve to illustrate what the pick up they are working on will be like. He then explains that both models are electric, but that its conception is different. Ford’s needs batteries to store electricity and yours will use a battery. fuel cell powered by hydrogen.

So far, nothing new under the sun, but the interesting thing comes later. As he explains, the version with two-door body (simple) will have a range of about 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometers). For its part, if we choose the four-door version (full size), the range is reduced to about 600 miles (965 kilometers). This is due to the fact that storage varies depending on the type of cargo bathtub and the necessary habitability inside.

And you will wonder Would the refueling of this model be feasible? Well, taking advantage of this “speech” Glickenhaus proposes an idea. It appears to be proposing a “replenishment solution that will be available around the world 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.” The problem with this brilliant “idea” is that it does not offer a detail on how it could make it work and, above all, be technically and economically feasible.

In addition, it invites Tesla and Ford to join in this idea. Nor does he forget to remember his sporting successes in Baja. In any case, despite its daring, we must recognize that Glickenhaus’s approach is more in line with what the client is looking for. The hydrogen cell recharges faster than a battery, providing more freedom of movement. Best of all, neither Tesla nor Ford have taken the glove of this proposal or responded to it.

Is it because they save something? Time to time … although it gives us in the nose that Glickenhaus will not be able to sell his Boot Pickup at the price of his rivals. A shame …

