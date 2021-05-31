Gleyber Torres with the Yankees shows his frustration after mistakes and the rumors of change are activated (Video) – Major League Baseball

The shortstop of the Yankees from New York Gleyber Torres committed two mistakes in the same inning and showed his frustration in his team’s doggie on Sunday at the MLB, so the rumors from change.

On the day corresponding to Sunday, the Yankees New York vs the Tigers Detroit in the home of the Bengals, in the third game of the series.

In the bottom of the second inning the Tigers were leading 2-0, there were two runners on base with one out and a fairly strong but fieldable rolling came out to the Mules shortstop, but Gleyber lost the ball which went to the outfield. left to put the scoreboard 3-0 in favor of the Bengalis and the burning racho.

Then with the scoreboard 6-0 in favor of the Tigres with a man in the second, another rolling came out to the shorstop where Torres lost the ball again, but the runner from 2B could only advance to 3B, but still the damage was done.

Here are the videos where you can see the plays:

An error from Gleyber makes it 3-0 Tigers pic.twitter.com/mAf3cRNo8S – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 30, 2021

Another mistake. This is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/3doJ3Lq9WD – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 30, 2021

Gleyber showed his frustration at the dogout:

After the fateful second inning ended where the world fell to the Mules in good part because of the Creole’s defense, towers He arrived at the cave and to one side the transmission cameras caught him throwing his cap on a few occasions towards the ground in anger (at least I could count him six times while they focused on him).

He really showed his frustration in that way, but it was him alone and he did not attack or speak ill to any of his companions.

With the two blunders he reached eight in the season and starting the week against the Blue Jays he committed another, so until last week before the Mules ended their week with a 1-5 record, the Creole only had five that were not a Such a scandalous number how can this turn out.

Gleyber Torres is absolutely furious at himself pic.twitter.com/rSwR3qNllk – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 30, 2021

Trade rumors:

The name of Gleyber Torres although it seems immovable from the Yankees, particularly this season he has been mentioned not in one but in several exchange rumors, like his teammate Gary Sánchez and on few occasions Miguel Andújar has also been mentioned.

In previous seasons the Yankees They could afford to have certain failures on the defense that caused losses, but their move to the playoffs was not at stake as in this season, where they are fighting with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays that they won two of three games.

The Mules can think about finding a shortstop or receiver that will give the team more stability.

So the name of Gleyber does not look as immovable as in previous harvests and most of the teams to whom Yankees seek to make changes, most likely they will ask Towers.

One of the rumors that had gained traction was to bring Trevor Story from the Rockies to the Yankees in exchange for one’s own Gleyber, even if you are not surprised that he proposes to make a three-way movement or multiple change, involving the names of towers and Sánchez or the Creole only.

For now, the Mules have to continue playing the ball and against a rival who has been playing spectacular baseball that has given them many headaches this season, such as the Rays, with whom they lose their particular series 6-3.