Gleyber Torres’ statements after the Yankees against the Red Sox

The Venezuelan Gleyber Torres yielded statements after the defeat of the Yankees New York vs. Boston Red Sox on the MLB.

After the 5-2 against the New Yorkers, the Bombers shortstop went to the press conference to talk about the first game of the eternal rivals of the Big leagues.

“We didn’t do much when we had guys in scoring position. We lost too many chances to score tonight, ”he said. Gleyber Torres.

The team of Yankees He only had eight hits compared to Red Sox, who fired one more than those in New York, but being more opportune to bring the runners to the home plate of the MLB.

Today the first game between the Yankees Y Red Sox of the 2021 season of the big top where the Patirrojos took the victory.

Gleyber Torres he went 4-2. However, it was not enough to achieve victory in the Big leagues.

This season, the Venezuelan of the Yankees registers an average of .267, 19 RBIs and two homers in the MLBgleyber.

