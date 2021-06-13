Gleyber Torres showed off with a magical play in the Yankees

The Creole of the Yankees from New York, Gleyber Torres saved New Yorkers momentarily with an excellent move in the Big leagues.

Despite being criticized for his continued mistakes at shortstop by the Yankees, the Venezuelan born in Caracas, showed off today with a sweep to put out the Phillies running back in the upper part of the eighth inning.

Gleyber Torres completed an important out that at the time, kept the game of the Yankees against the Phillies in the 2021 season of the MLB. However, it was not enough with the move Creole for New Yorkers to take victory in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Torres with the tough defense. pic.twitter.com/JWuV0X0gQR – New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 12, 2021

Everything was going well until move, since Aroldis Chapman came to relieve in the game of the Big leagues and Jean Seguro connected a Walk Off to continue the bad streak for the Cuban who again put him on the field of play this time 8-7.