Gleyber Torres shares a stat with Derek Jeter on the Yankees

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Gleyber Torres shares a statistic with the eternal captain of the New Yorkers in the Big leagues; Derek Jeter.

towers, who has been on fire the last 15 games with the wood in the MLB, has become a key piece for those of the Bronx, who seek the World Series championship since the last time they were crowned champions was in 2009.

Today became Gleyber Torres in the first SS of the Yankees with 3 straight multiple hits and RBIs since doing so Derek Jeter between July 28 and 30, 2006. He has also had 8 hits in his last three games in the Big leagues.

Despite his poor start both with the wood and his offense, the Venezuelan has progressively improved on the field of play to become a fundamental player for New Yorkers in the MLB. The infielder of the Yankees hit key hits to get victory in the big top.

Now, share a statistic in New York with the eternal captain of the Yankees, Derek Jeter, who will be remembered in the history of the organization.