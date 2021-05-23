Gleyber Torres and Fernando Tatis Jr; lit after coronavirus

The latinos Gleyber Torres of the Yankees and the dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Fathers have been on fire in the MLB since they returned from having Coronavirus.

Both Torres and Tatis Jr. were going through a difficult offensive situation when they tested positive for coronavirus and were removed from their teams.

However, since then the Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-6 with 2 homers and 5 RBIs, increasing his average to 285. in the blink of an eye in the MLB,

Here are his best moments:

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 11th homer of the season and his 50th of his career.

Part of the show that Fernando Tatis Jr puts on in each game! The child looks with the bat and with the glove and enjoys it

Fernando Tatis Jr. missed eight games because of COVID and nine with his shoulder injury. He homered in his first game back both times. April 16 vs. the Dodgers, and today vs. the Rockies. You do not want to face Tatis after a bye week.

While Gleyber Torres is 14-8 with 1 home runs, 1 stolen base and 6 RBIs since then, his batting average is above 300 since the date with the Yankees.

Here are his best moments:

The one from Caracas left them on the ground …

The one from Caracas left them on the ground …

Gleyber Torres put an end to this incredible meeting.