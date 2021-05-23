Gleyber Torres and Fernando Tatis Jr; lit after coronavirus

The latinos Gleyber Torres of the Yankees and the dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Fathers have been on fire in the MLB since they returned from having Coronavirus.

Both Torres and Tatis Jr. were going through a difficult offensive situation when they tested positive for coronavirus and were removed from their teams.

However, since then the Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-6 with 2 homers and 5 RBIs, increasing his average to 285. in the blink of an eye in the MLB,

Here are his best moments:

While Gleyber Torres is 14-8 with 1 home runs, 1 stolen base and 6 RBIs since then, his batting average is above 300 since the date with the Yankees.

Here are his best moments: