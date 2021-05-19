Gleyber Torres already has a return date with the Yankees

The Venezuelan Gleyber Torres will have his Return with the Yankees of New York tomorrow in the series against the Texas Rangers at Big leagues – MLB

After being authorized by the medical part of the Yankees, Gleyber Torres has traveled to Texas to join the New York organization in the series against the Rangers that began today in the Big leagues.

towers, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolated for prevention reasons received permission from doctors to rejoin the organization in the MLB.

Manager Aaron Boone commented that they expect him tomorrow in Texas to continue the series in the 2021 season with the Yankees, who need the offense of Gleyber Torres.

Here is the report:

Aaron Boone says Gleyber Torres has been cleared by the joint committee, is currently en route to Texas and can potentially be reactivated off the COVID IL tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fzHMgCzkTT – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 18, 2021

It is undoubtedly excellent news for the organization of the Yankees to be able to count on the Venezuelan who has come from less to more and giving something to talk about in the last games of the Big leagues with the tree.

The one born in Caracas, Venezuela registers an average of .234 with 10 RBIs and a home run with the team of Los Yankees in 2021.