Gleyber Torres almost killed Giancarlo Stanton with a ball

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Gleyber Torres almost wiped out Giancarlo stanton of a line ball in the game of the Big leagues.

towers, who released an unstoppable line to center field of the MLB, he almost hit a pitch to your teammate: Giancarlo stanton who had to quickly dodge the hit connected by the Venezuelan.

Stanton was on second base in the game of Yankees against Houston and had to drop to the ground and step aside in a matter of seconds because otherwise, they were going to give him a line in the ribs and, a pitch at that speed it is not good for him who is Mr. injuries in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Gleyber Torres almost destroys Giancarlo Stanton with an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/7p7wj7O7Bk – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 11, 2021

However, Giancarlo stanton managed to react in time and managed to enter the race so that the Yankees New Yorkers will extend their lead against the Astros partially 3-1 by the height of the fifth inning in the Big leagues.

Here you can see the video from another angle:

Stanton saw his life flash before his eyes pic.twitter.com/kq6IthVA9Y – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 11, 2021

Without a doubt, they would connect him well given StantonLuckily he dodged it.