Glennis Gómez, a Dominican mother victim of domestic violence who seeks to reach the Council



Glennis Gomez, City Council Candidate for District 26

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

The primary elections are just around the corner, and facing that election date from June 22, the political arena continues to warm up its engines in the different corners of New York. And in the county of Queens, Glennis gomez, single mother, of Dominican origin, is with an activated campaign to occupy the seat of District 26 to the Municipal Council that leaves Jimmy Van Bramer, hand in hand with a squad of volunteers and zero funding from the corporations he fights against.

The community organizer, survivor of domestic violence, who went from having economic stability working in prominent positions as programmer of the Congressman Adriano Espaillat, to live in a shelter, he assures that his life experience will be his best weapon to fight “with teeth and guts” to end the one he calls “The mafia of the shelters”, with the complicity of the City.

Glennis gomez, the only Latina who competes against 14 other candidates around the populous district, which includes neighborhoods like Astoria, Woodside, Sunnyside and Long Island City41% Anglo, 32% Hispanic, 18% Asian and 9% Black, claims to be ready to bring new blood to the City Council and to be that leader with whom many can identify.

Why are you seeking to be the councilwoman for District 26?

“Because I feel it as a calling, as my obligation. I am a very spiritual woman and I am well prepared and I know that with the hand of God I can fight for my community from the Council, which needs so much support more now in times of crisis. I am the only Latina and Afro woman among the 15 candidates on the 26th district electoral ballot and it is my lived experiences, similar to those of many residents, such as having lived in shelters, that allow me to better understand what our people suffer. . I also have the experience of having worked in government, I know the system. I work in the Department of Education, and now I want to fight for dignity, equality and better conditions for New Yorkers ”.

How do you plan to use your personal experiences to promote laws that change current dynamics?

“Of many ways. For example, I suffered from domestic violence and spent almost two years in shelters, and it was there that I experienced the system firsthand with my young child. And although I was grateful, because I had a roof, I also realized the City’s mafia, where they profit from the pain of others, charging $ 5,000 a month to have people there, when for less money the City could locate individuals and families in their own homes. That is why my main goal is to put an end to that mafia, through legislative actions, and to make people who are homeless treated with dignity, to have their spaces, to put an end to that mafia, and incidentally if one does math, he realizes that the City can save a lot of money, which can be used in other aid programs. “

What is your plan then for the shelters?

“I am going to push for the shelters to be closed completely. It is something that can and should be done to end this mob. Many homeless people are sent the subliminal message that if they enter a shelter, they will be a priority to have an apartment in NYCHA, where you will pay 30% of your income, but as a City we can put them in their own apartments spending less than what we pay in taxes. He is charging $ 175 per night and that does not solve the problem ”.

What concrete plans will you work on if you reach the City Council?

“It is urgent that we create new affordable housing and it can be done. There are a lot of luxury buildings, which we have to demand to increase the affordable housing quotas, because the only public housing we have is NYCHA and it is falling apart. People there live with depression, anxiety and you have to give them better conditions. That is why I also want to promote a plan to help victims of domestic violence to have access to programs that give them tools to be independent, that they can return to university, get their GED, learn English, equip our families, including undocumented immigrants. , because the basis of everything is education ”.

And how would it specifically help Latinos?

“It is urgent for Latinos to be at the top of the City’s agenda, to create more jobs, after school programs, more access to quality education, to increase diversity in schools, that we can connect them to more services, and I can help to do so, because what has been lacking is more leadership. I have it and I am ready to give myself that fight. I have the guts, I am a fighter and I have the confidence in myself and in God that we can make District 26 an example for New York. “