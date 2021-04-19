Glenn McVeigh wants a spot on BRAVE CF 51 and targets Jamie Kelly

Glenn McVeigh began his professional mixed martial arts career in BRAVE Combat Federation taking on the tough challenge of trying to stop the undefeated streak that Muhammad Mokaev has achieved in a short time.

Despite losing by decision, the fight revealed a lot about the character of McVeigh who needs a lot to be emotionally knocked down or bullied.

Although he added another defeat in Brave CF 49, Glenn surprised everyone by accepting a fight a week in advance in front of Abdulmanap Magomedov on Brave CF 50, where he ended up with his hand up.

Still fresh from his two appearances on Kombat Kingdom, McVeigh is looking forward to another fight and the announcement of BRAVE CF 51 which will take place on June 4 in Belarus, it was just the perfect fuel for a war of words to start.

Shortly after the announcement, McVeigh shared some of the highlights of his latest win against Magomedov and in the caption he shot Jamie Kelly, the second opponent of Mokaev in BRAVE CF and who lost with a rear choke to the neck.

The message “Respect my name, BRAVE CF. I’m ready for June 4th. Let’s go one more time. Who wants to see me destroy little Jamie Kelly? ” elicited a response from Kelly, who had been silent since his last loss to Mokaev. He responded with “You won one of your last three. Stop challenging the flyweights.

The answer was what McVeigh he was looking to fight back. He responded to Jamie with “You’re 3-1 and you’ve fought more times at 135 pounds than flyweight… Stop looking for easy fights.”

“No man you’ve beaten has ever won a fight. I guess we know why you don’t want to fight. Can’t hide the truth, child “, He says McVeigh, who although apologized did not hesitate to return another dart to Kelly.

The feud between these two fighters appears to run deeper than mere words and they seek to continue shooting at each other as they search for a place in the BRAVE CF 51.