Glenn Close wants to play Cruella De Vil again

Now we are very close to seeing the prequel to the character, Cruella, in which Emma Stone will be in charge of taking over. But this doesn’t mean that Glenn Close has completely forgotten about the character. The actress, in addition to wanting to get back into the shoes of the fashionista villain, also revealed that she has several proposals that could work. Will we see her again as Cruella De Vil?

The actress told Variety that “she has a great story to make a new Cruella with her Cruella, in which she arrives in New York and disappears down the sewers.” Where would this villain go? We do not know that, but what we are sure of is that it would be surprising to see the actress again in the shoes of the villain.

The new Cruella

While we wait for Glenn Close’s wishes to come true, viewers are very eagerly awaiting the adaptation of Cruella starring Emma Stone. It is a prequel that reveals the origins of the villain, and will be directed by Craig Gillespie.

Set in 1970s London, it tells the story of Estella (Emma Stone), a young designer who is determined to carve out a place in fashion amid the punk revolution. Her talent catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, and their subsequent relationship will be the one that triggers the young designer to become the villain we know. ‘Cruella’ hits Spanish screens on May 28 and that same day it will also be available on Disney + with Premium Access.