Glenn Close confesses which was his most ‘humiliating’ casting

Glenn Close recalls one of his most humiliating auditions with John Travolta, it was for the movie ‘American Gigolo’, which finally starred Richard Gere

She is one of the best actresses out there but, even with 8 Oscar nominations (this year, she opts for the statuette again for ‘Hillbilly: A Rural Elegy’), Glenn Close He claims that he has done really bad castings. In fact, as he confessed to Variety, one of his worst experiences was during an audition for ‘American Gigolo’ in the late 70s, a film directed by Paul Schrader and starring Richard Gere.

The interpreter, who at that time was doing a show on Broadway, took advantage of her days off and traveled to Los Angeles for the casting in which she had to face none other than John Travolta, who opted for the main character, who finally played Gere. “At that time, he was a star and I remember they spent the whole night preparing an office that was at his height for the tests.” The particular sequence took place on a bed. “When I arrived, there were like eight people and Travolta in bed. I wanted to commit suicide. He hadn’t memorized the text well and he didn’t know it either. It was so horrible, so humiliating… Now I realize what the game was: I should have tried to seduce him. It didn’t matter what he said. Obviously, I didn’t get the part. “

But this has not been the only ‘land swallow me’ that he has faced in his career. Glenn also remembers auditioning for the theatrical version of ‘Albert Nobbs’, a character he would later play in the Rodrigo García-directed film and for which he would earn one of his Oscar nominations. “I was doing so badly that I stopped and said, ‘I’m getting bored to death. So I must be boring you too. I’m going home’. Shortly after, they called my agent and told him that it was the most interesting thing that had happened to them all day and that they wanted to see me again ”, remember. This time, the character was his.

