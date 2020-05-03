“This shelter is a threat to the security of the area,” said Glendale residents during their protest in front of the homeless shelter.

Mike Liendo, president of the Liberty Park Home Owners Association, said: “It is going to be a very bad thing, something is going to happen here.”

For her part, another resident added: “I am sorry for them, but this is not a place for them to be.”

The protest occurred just as the shelter, at 78-16 Cooper Avenue, was holding a job fair to hire security personnel.

The shelter will shelter 200 homeless individuals.

Neighbors allege that the homeless will be a threat to the security of the area.

“They are going to enter the houses, the cars, to rob the stores and the people who pass by here,” says Liendo.

Other residents express fear that something might happen to their children: “The problem is when they start going to school alone, when they have the opportunity, you have confidence in the neighborhood.”

For his part, a spokesman for the Department of Services for the Homeless of the municipal government, assured that the shelter will have 24-hour surveillance.

Two security guards will be assigned at the entrance to the building. In total, the building will have six security guards per shift and two supervisors in charge of all guards.

In addition, the agency confirmed that the place will have about 75 security cameras, which will be installed both in the building and in the surroundings.

Robert Holden, the area councilman, said he shared the fears of the neighbors and expressed his agreement that more security is demanded.

“Why all the security? Because they are dangerous, these individuals can be dangerous,” Holden said.

The shelter is planning to open in two to three months and will be the first homeless shelter in this neighborhood.

