Gleison Tibau admits to being surprised by victory against Rory MacDonald

Former UFC lightweight contender, Gleison Tibau, admitted that it was a “big surprise” for him to have defeated Rory MacDonald in the PFL.

Tibau starred in one of the biggest upsets of MMA so far this year by winning a controversial split decision over MacDonald in PFL 5 last Thursday in New Jersey. The decision was highly controversial, and many fans and media outlets declared a “robbery” after two of the three judges scored the bout in favor of the Brazilian.

Most thought that MacDonald had done enough to win at least two of the three rounds and earn the decision.But the judges had other plans and handed the decision to UFC veteran Tibau. Speaking to the media after PFL 5, Tibau praised his opponent as a “legend” but also admitted that it was a “big surprise” for him to have his hand raised. against MacDonald.

«Rory is a legend, he’s tough, a complete fighter. He has a good fight, hit and grip. It is not an easy fight. I’m very happy because I haven’t fought for a long time. My first fight here in the PFL was Joao Zeferino. A tough guy, Brazilian too. It had been a long time since he competed. I lost the time. Today, I am more comfortable in the cage. I got nervous. The fight was tough. Every fighter I know, when a tough fight comes to a decision, they get nervous. I do not know. It was a big surprise“Said Tibau

Tibau has reached a split decision nine times in his MMA career, and in seven of those victories he received the decision of the judges. The only split decisions he’s lost in his career were against Evan Dunham and Melvin Guillard in the UFC, otherwise he has been able to earn the judges’ decision every other time there was a split decision.

