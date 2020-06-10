If for a moment it was doubted that virtual reality would be the future of entertainment, the coronavirus and the obligatory quarantine only came to confirm it. Today, everyone is connected and much of this time is for entertainment. Now, the team behind the famed Shangri-La area of ​​the Glastonbury Festival has announced Lost Horizon, a new virtual reality festival.

The transition from cinema to home was somewhat easy. Although the experience of going to the movies is and always will be irreplaceable, the idea of ​​consuming it at home was not a crazy idea to accept. But when we talk about concerts and festivals. When we talk about live music, that’s another ticket. That is an experience that many are not willing to consume at home.

However, quarantine has forced us to do it and somehow everything has gone well. The biggest proof of this is the Lost Horizon gamble, which will see Shangri-La join VRJAM and Sansar “To create the world’s largest independent music festival in virtual reality”.

There for them to sink in, Lost Horizon is described as “A true festival in a virtual world: a fully interactive, multi-stage event to explore via PC, VR, or mobile app or broadcast live and direct to wherever you are on the planet.”

Virtual or not, the important thing in a festival is the lineup. The good thing is that Lost Horizon did not slacken around here. All fans of electronic music are very well covered with Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Seth Troxler and Pete Tong. Below you can see the complete lineup.

AND IT IS! HERE IT COMES! Check out the amazing line up hitting the virtual stages of #LostHorizonFest on the 3rd & 4th July… it’s gonna go OFF! Https: //t.co/5nP6uSNhYH pic.twitter.com/oJqH6gxq49 – Shangri-La Glasto (@ShangrilaGlasto) June 8, 2020

For the experience to cross musical boundaries Lost Horizon will feature more than 200 pieces of visual art, all curated by ShangrilART and all focusing on the theme of human connection. So as separate as we feel, this festival wants to do everything to make you feel more connected to the world than ever.

Shangri-La Creative Director Kaye Dunnings said of Lost Horizon: “Our mission is to pioneer new ways of sharing culture and creating a global community that we believe defines us and our spirit. We need unity more than ever right now, in an industry that is crumbling in front of us. ”.

Virtual reality: The next technological revolution in the music industry

“By creating a digital platform to experience art and music in a new way, we are at the forefront of defining the next generation of live entertainment and creative communities as we know them.”, Ended.

Lost Horizon will be streamed live on Beatport and Twitch on July 3-4, while it will also be broadcast on the Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts of guest partners and artists.

Lost Horizon will be available to experiment via VR headsetswhile those who wish to experience the festival through your PC desktop You must get your ticket totally free HERE. If yours is the cell phone, you can download the mobile application from Lost Horizon starting June 26.

Watch on YouTube

