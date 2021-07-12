Glasses to see in the dark

Current systems for amplifying ambient light to be able to see in places too dark for the naked human eye are bulky and expensive. The invention of a unique ultrathin film could make it possible in the not too distant future to replace these cumbersome devices with glasses with the same conventional frame as sunglasses or prescription glasses.

This remarkable technological advance is the work of the team of Rocio Camacho Morales, from the Australian National University (ANU). “We have made the invisible visible,” emphasizes the researcher.

Everything indicates that this new technology to see clearly in the dark will revolutionize this field.

The new glasses could be used not only for military and police operations, but also to make night driving safer as well as to walk without the risk of stumbling through poorly lit places.

In the case of uses by security forces, which often use light amplification to see at night or in dark places, the new glasses will be easier to use and safer, reducing the incidence of injuries to the neck caused by current night vision devices.

The new technology is capable of transforming infrared light, normally invisible to the human eye, and converting it into images that the user can see clearly.

The key is the film, made up of nano-scale crystals, hundreds of times smaller than the thickness of a human hair, that can be applied to the lenses of glasses and act as a filter, allowing you to see in the dark.

Rocio Camacho Morales. (Photo: Jamie Kidston, The Australian National University)

The device is extremely light, cheap, and easy to produce in industrial quantities, making it accessible to the general public.

Currently, high-end devices that capture infrared images and convert them into visible light images require maintaining some of their components at very low temperatures (cryogenic) in order to function and are expensive to manufacture. Instead, the new technology works at room temperature.

As far as Australian National University scientists know, it is the first time in the world that infrared light has been successfully transformed into visible images on such a thin screen.

Although the first prototype of the glasses serves only to demonstrate the validity of the concept, the research and development team is already actively working to perfect the technology and create a first model suitable for the market. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)