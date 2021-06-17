Glasses and wand are auctioned at a high price

Share

The famous Harry Potter franchise will auction off the magician’s glasses and magic wand. What is the price of both?

Harry Potter is one of the most famous franchises, both on paper and on the big screen. So much so, that the history of the magician is known by different generations and there are more and more fans around the world. The objects used in the film were always envied by the fans, since more than one would want to have a character’s magic wand or Hermione’s time turner.

Now, thanks to an auction, fans will be able to have the object they want but at a high price. As published by the IrishNews.com site, Warner Bros donated several original accessories used in the Harry Potter saga and included certificates of authenticity. Within the list we find the wand (not the Elder one) and Harry’s glasses used in “The Deathly Hallows” (2010-2011). According to the site, these accessories used by actor Daniel Radcliffe have a value that ranges between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000.

A very expensive auction

Said auction on Harry Potter accessories will take place in Los Angeles, where it is expected to auction at least 10 accessories used in the famous franchise based on the books of JK Rowling. This could be sold for between $ 8,000 and $ 10,000. Something that will be available is an edition of the Daily Prophet, used in “Order of the Phoenix” with the headline “Dumbledore Daft or Dangerous”, and its price could be between 4,000 and 6,000 dollars. Also featured is the magical howling letter that Ron Weasley receives in “The Chamber of Secrets”, priced similarly to the magical newspaper.

“This month’s auction is the first time that Harry Potter fans will have the opportunity to bid on a Harry Potter wand and pair of glasses that come directly from the Warner Bros Studios archive,” said Brandon Alinger, who is on charge of the event. The proceeds will go to Lumos, an international charity founded by JK Rowling that fights for children’s rights. More than 1,300 accessories will be up for auction, including costumes and other details. The auction will take place on June 29.

