Glasgow and Edinburgh will be Gotham in the filming of the movie The Flash

The production of the film “The Flash” it’s still going but changes are coming. After that series of images that we have been seeing of the production in Lincolnshire, allowing us to see what will be Wayne Mansion, the same one that was already used for the Tim Burton films, details of the next filming location arrive.

Apparently, after some time in London, production on the Scarlet Sprinter film will now move to Glasgow Y Edinburgh, two of the largest cities in Scotland. Both will serve to recreate the gotham city. It is understood that the two locations will be used to recreate scenes from Tim Burton’s Batman, that is, of the Batman that Michael Keaton gives life, and points to the possibility that it is flashbacks.

These locations are generally common in the world of filming, and for example, Glasglow was a location chosen to serve as Gotham in the movie “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson.

Perhaps that filming outdoors will leave us the first glimpses of the protagonists on the set, or even Keaton wearing his cape again. It should be remembered that when “The Batman” was filming in Glasglow was when we also received a significant amount of images from the filming set last year.

For now, we continue “blindly” with this film that will adapt the arc of the Flashpoint comics with certain licenses. That is to say, we are not facing a movie that is going to literally transfer the history of the comics.

Right now, this movie titled “The Flash” has a theatrical release set for November 4, 2022.

Via information | Glasgow Live | Sunday Mail