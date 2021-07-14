Glamor as a banner: The looks of the new season of Sex and the City

HBO has already started filming the new installment. We go through some key outfits from the sex and fashion series.

Without a doubt, Sex and the City became one of the fashion and sex references of the ’90s. And today, more than two decades after its premiere, it continues to be an icon for new generations.

Starring Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker Y Kristin davis, HBO is already filming the new season of the classic series. And of course, their outfits are something worth noting.

Carrie, Parker’s character, is obsessed with New York fashion and big-name clothing brands. We have already accompanied her on catwalks and large events related to clothing.

And after 6 seasons and two movies, it is clear that one of the topics that make up the backbone of the series is the instinct to follow trends.

Thus, in the new images that have been leaked from the recording set, we have first-hand some of the looks that we will see in the series. And of course,

Do not miss: Selena Gomez shows us that beauty is in real bodies

With a fresh and very elegant look, Sarah Jessica Parker She wears a butter colored jumpsuit, with wide legs and as a detail on the sides, two strips of the same material that add more volume to the actress’s ensemble.

To complement it, she added a blue print jacket with flowers in orange and yellow tones, and a woven hat decorated with a feather.

For its part, Kristin davis She wears a white skirt ¾ that marks her silhouette in the waist area and widens in the leg area. At the top, it wears a short-sleeved fuchsia shirt, with volume on the sleeves and crowns it with a coral bag.

Apparently they were filming a scene inside a cafe, so, as footwear, the actress arrives in sandals that let her feet rest.

Finally, Cynthia nixon she wears a printed dress with vertical and horizontal stripes. In green, yellow and brown tones, the actress wears a comfortable V-neckline outfit, accompanied by high heels with wooden heels and green ribbons.

Let us remember that, in this new installment, the presence of Kim cattrall, who played the amazing Samantha Jones. Instead, it is incorporated Sarah Ramirez like Che Díaz, a non-binary character.

Continue reading: Bad Bunny, a basketball fan, attended to see his team’s first game