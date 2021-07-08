Glamor and something more: Ester Exposito’s looks for the 74th Cannes Film Festival

The Elite actress made her appearance at the festival and wowed everyone with her outfits. Here we review her most outstanding looks.

After two years without the emblematic Film Festival taking place in the French city of Cannes, the celebrities returned with everything.

After the Covid pandemic and the repeated postponements of major events, we finally enjoyed a dignified red carpet.

Thus, thousands of celebrities wore their best looks and dazzled the world with their glamor and sophistication.

One of the great prominent figures was Ester Exposito. The 21-year-old actress who recently premiered the fourth season of the hit Netflix series “Elite”She wore one of the most beautiful dresses of the gala.

But previously, he had already caught the attention of the press on his arrival in Cannes. With a very casual Italian style, Exposito wore a blue and white two-piece set by Prada.

Combining a crop top and tie dye shorts with an abstract floral print with a painterly effect, she has shown that, in addition to being comfortable and casual, you can also be elegant.

This combination of colors benefits her at all, as it enhances her delicate golden tan while flattering her blonde hair, bringing more light to her face.

Topping the look with slate gray “Symbole” sunglasses, gold jewelry, rubber-soled kitten heels and a white shoulder bag, Ester Exposito is ready to turn the festival on.

At the gala, in the style Kendall jenner, the Spanish actress who plays “Carla” wore a purple two-piece outfit that revealed her elaborate silhouette.

The set, belonging to the Italian firm EtroShe revealed her worked abdomen and combined it with a flowy V-skirt. To crown the look, the actress wore her hair in a low ponytail, and added jewelry Bulgary and strappy gold sandals.

Many alluded to the similarity of the outfit with which the model Kendall Jenner wore in the amfAR range in the same city. Although to tell the truth, they are two totally different styles.

Without a doubt, Ester Exposito has become one of the most acclaimed celebrities in the world after her success with Netflix. What will follow?

