Although it is hard to believe, Gladiator recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. And before the Covid-19 pandemic quarantined everyone, the studio’s original plan was to return the film to theaters to celebrate this event. But even though this did not happen, it has been revealed that ‘Gladiator’ could have a sequel.

The incredible epic created by the great Ridley Scott, won the Academy Awards for Best Film and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. ‘Gladiator’ also became the fourth highest grossing film of the year 2000 and it was an inspiration for later on, several films of this genre will be created such as: ‘Troy’, ‘Alexander’ and ‘Kingdom of Heaven’.

Although at the end of the feature film, Crowe’s character Maximus Decimus Meridius lost his life, it had been planned for some time, to continue with the story of the film. Although not much is known, it was thanks to an interview for Entertainment Weekly where the actress and protagonist of ‘Gladiator’, Connie Nielsen, He recently talked a little bit about the project.

“So we had news from the producers. I think it’s just a question of which movie is the first on Ridley’s tight schedule. I think it’s a question of the current circumstances]and we can go back to work. But I’d be interested in making the movie, for sure. I mean, obviously it’s a wonderful project, so of course I’d be interested, “Nielsen said.

At the beginning, Scott’s original plan for the sequel was known to be very different from the first movie, as the director wanted to somehow resurrect the Russell Crowe character, and take him to various fights throughout the story. This would have included a very drastic move towards fantasy and it is unknown if it would have been well received by fans.

Another more grounded idea that could be around, is that they want to retake history 30 years after the first film and follow Lucius, Lucilla’s son. But being such an iconic movie that works in a unique way, it’s hard to think that they can continue the story, as not all movies should have a follow-up. What do you think about watching a sequel to ‘Gladiator’?