Glaciers are melting faster than ever

Experts found that between 2000 and 2019, glaciers collectively lost an average of 293.7 billion tons (267 billion metric tons) of mass per year; this represents approximately 21% of the observed rise in sea level in that time period, the authors pointed out in their study published in the journal Nature.

“Glacier mass loss has accelerated to 48 gigatons per year every decade since 2000, which could explain between 6% and 19% of the observed acceleration of sea level rise.” In particular, The researchers identified seven regions that accounted for 83% of the glacier mass loss: Alaska, with a loss of 25%, the periphery of Greenland, with a reduction of 13%, the north and south of the Canadian Arctic, with 10% each, Antarctica and subantarctic province, high mountain Asia and the Andes from the South, with 8% loss of mass each.

The team estimates that the rise in sea level due to the melting of the glaciers has been of the order of 0.74 millimeters. The rest is due to the melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, changes in the way water is stored on the planet, and the thermal expansion of water across the planet in response to higher average temperatures.

Looking to the future

By tracking how quickly glaciers are shrinking, scientists can better predict how quickly sea levels may rise, especially as climate change increases average global temperatures across our planet. Rising sea levels could have devastating implications for millions of people living in coastal regions and also for wildlife, because the loss of glacier mass can alter nearby bodies of water and the availability of water resources, as well as the possibility of natural disasters such as avalanches or catastrophic floods.