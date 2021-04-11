GLA 250 e: sporty but above all efficient

Up to 61 km of electric autonomy

The plug-in hybrid with EQ Power technology from Mercedes-Benz is a candidate to become the best-selling of the German brand.

We have had the opportunity to test the EQ Power technology in the Mercedes GLA 250, the access model to the Mercedes SUV range and the best-selling in Spain after the A class, having conquered a new and younger audience thanks to a new more modern and attractive design line, but, above all, thanks to some more affordable prices (from 48,685 euros with brand financing).

Mercedes expects the GLA 250 e to be the brand’s best-selling plug-in hybrid in its extensive line-up of plug-in vehicles. Already offers 22 EQ Power models in the Spanish market, ranging from the compact range such as the A-Class and the GLA to the large SUVs of the GLE range.

The GLA 250 e moves two tons of weight with four occupants.

The compact vehicle range offers six EQ Power models: the A class, the Class A Sedn, the Class B, the CLA Coup, the CLA Shooting Brake and the GLA that we just tested.

Like the rest of the EQ Power models, the GLA 250 e has an electric drive and an internal combustion engine They can drive the vehicle separately and together. The four-cylinder petrol engine with 1.33 liter displacement and 160 hp (118 kW) of power, combined with the 100 hp (75 kW) electric motor, develops a combined power of 218 hp (160 kW) and a maximum torque of 450 Nmmore than enough to move a car with a real mass of 1,879 kg (mass in running order plus mass of optional equipment) and easily exceed the two tons of weight if we travel with the family and luggage normal for a couple with children.

The star brand has taken the greatest interest in the functionality of the car.

The benefits are very dynamic, especially in the mode Sport (also available Comfort, ECO and Individual), which gives preference to the thermal motor, lowers the running gear and acts on the steering and suspension for those moments when we want more tact and firmness.

The GLA 250 e accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.1 seconds (just three tenths faster than the CLA 250 e Coup) and reaches a top speed of 220 km / h, while the maximum speed in exclusively electric mode it rises to 140 km / h, more than enough to move with agility and without the need to activate the internal combustion engine.

Consumption

But, although the GLA 250 e does not renounce classic Mercedes sportsmanship, its most appreciated quality is the efficiency, especially in urban use, where it exploits all the virtues of Mercedes plug-in hybrid technology. The GLA 250 e offers a homologated consumption of 1.8-1.6 l / 100 km and some CO2 emissions of 36-32 g / km, although we cannot get off 2.8 liters during a mixed-use driving simulation on urban and interurban roads with sufficient battery power. When the battery is depleted, consumption rises above the 7 liters per 100 kilometers, normal for a premium mid-size SUV.

The spaciousness defines the interior of the GLA 250 e as can be seen from the rear seats.

The lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of 15.6 kWh offers electrical autonomy of up to 61 kilometers in WLTP cycle, although it is possible to achieve 70 kilometers exclusively in urban use. Water-cooled and weighing 150 kg, the battery can be charged by connection to an external source of alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC). If using a Wallbox (CA) of 7.4 kW, the 10-100% charging process takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes. On the other hand, if you use a direct current (DC) fast charging station with a maximum power of 24 kW, the battery will charge in just 25 minutes 10 to 80%.

With a length of 4,410 mm, a width of 1,834 mm and a height of 1,611 mm, the GLA 250 e offers plenty of room for five people, although the square destined to central passenger of the back row is too much hard and uncomfortable by the location of a folding armrest. If we are traveling with two children behind, they will appreciate being able to lean on the armrest, but they will not be able to invite a friend or their cousin to go to the beach or the mountains with them, unless the trip is short.

The boot reduces its capacity by 50 liters compared to the GLA of combustion: 385.

The spaciousness of the cabin It is appreciated, yes, in the large head and leg room available In the back. Even the installation of the hybrid system has not resulted in a significant reduction in cargo space. With a volume of 385 liters (50 less than conventional GLA), the capacity of the trunk It seemed to us sufficient for the needs of an average Spanish family.

