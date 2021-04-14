Gizmodo will archive Yahoo Answers publications before the closure of the portal

At the beginning of April we received the sad news that Yahoo Answers was going to close due to its decline in popularity. Gizmodo, a website specialized in technology, has developed a space where it intends to archive part of the platform.

The Yahoo Answers march aroused the nostalgia of many users, who compared its closure to the burning of the Alexandria library. This similarity that some see is not exaggerated, at least not entirely, since the beginning of Yahoo Answers in 2005 was also the foray of many into the world of memes on the Internet.

After May 4, the platform will no longer be visible to the world and, even if it was not used as much as before, it is inevitable that The one-month deadline for saying goodbye that Yahoo has given is too little for some.

Yahoo clarified that, until June 30, users could download their questions and answers, however, so far it is not offering any solution for those who want to archive their favorite content not published by them. In order to collect these files, Gizmodo has set up a script that, with the help of the Internet Archive and a bit of code, automatically archived 84 million questions What did they find using the ‘sitemap’.

In the Gizmodo article they assure that they do not know if these publications “represent the complete universe of questions asked to Yahoo Answers” (surely not). However, in 84 million saved questions and answers many of the mythical publications that arouse the longing of users can be found.

Gizmodo comments that the scripts take time and that with each question it takes “more than a second to register”. Downloading them all at the current rate would take “at least two and a half years”, a time that they do not have, since in less than a month Yahoo Answers will close.

To collect publications both from its origins and from recent years, Gizmodo is trying to archive a random representative sample and thus preserve part of this iconic website. At the moment, it has already been enabled to view publicly and for free part of the publications collected by Gizmodo at this link.

In addition to Gizmodo, a volunteer collective of archivists who goes by the nickname ‘Archive Team’ is also working to save all of the questions and answers on the web. Thanks to them and Gizmodo, we may not miss part of the beginning of the memes on the Internet.

