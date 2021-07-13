Giving wings to racism has consequences in England

The murder of the citizen African American George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police in May 2020 it sparked a wave of protests internationally and revitalized the movement Black Lives Matter (Black Lives Matter) with massive demonstrations around the world calling for an end to racism in police practices and institutional discrimination. A situation to which the world of sports has not been alien.

In 2016, in a very symbolic gesture, the American football player Colin Kaepernick knelt during the American anthem in protest of racial segregation. The boycott of the NBA players to the competition to demand police reforms or, more recently, was also very popular. in this euro the decision of several combined like Belgium or England to plant the knee in the ground to raise awareness about racism.

Bukayo Saka, England player, and Priti Patel, UK Home Secretary. (.).

However, these gestures have not succeeded in ending racist attacks on the playing fields. The last example has taken place between Italy and England, when the three English players who missed penalties they received all kinds of insults on social media. The disqualifiers alluding to race, especially on Bukayo Saka, barely 19 years old, they have highlighted on the one hand the need to continue with pedagogy, but also the importance of the message transmitted by politicians. And this is where it’s left noted the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, but it also launches a boaters warning to what it can arrive in Spain.

Racist attacks on English players have had a resounding response from the English Football Association, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, or Patel herself. However, the message from the Secretary of the Interior on Twitter contrasts with their attitude towards immigration in the UK and their collusion with the attacks on refugees and migrants who try to reach the country through the English Channel, as has been denounced by various NGOs, who have pointed out the hatred of the extreme right as a “direct response to a dangerous government narrative” .

“I am disgusted that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subjected to vile racist abuse on social media. There is no place in our country and I stand by the police to hold those responsible to account.”

Before these disqualifications about footballers, Patel had rated the Black Lives Matter protests as gruesome and had defended the right of English fans to boo kneeling players on the field of play prior to matches.

Also, remember that your ministry is behind the mass deportations that are being carried out, like that of 50 Jamaicans at the end of last year, many of them residents of the United Kingdom since their childhood, as The Guardian reports.

For all this, the message of the British minister after the defeat of England in the European Championship it has been branded as hypocritical. Many have reminded him of his racist policies and their messages of tolerance with attitudes of racial discrimination.

Among them, the Aston Villa player, Tyrone Mings, who has not hesitated to reply to Patel through social networks.

“You can’t fan the fire at the start of the tournament by labeling our anti-racism message as gesture policy and then pretending to be upset when exactly what we’re campaigning against happens.”

Mings focuses on an issue that has dominated political debate in recent months. The responsibility of a public office when he shows tolerance to racist attacks and their direct consequence on social media and in the streets. Patel has been openly against anti-racist messages in sport and has downplayed the importance of hate speech. Now regrets the racist attacks to players.

A situation from which no country is exempt. In Spain, Vox has dehumanized minors with the acronym “menas” and it has turned them into a problem that did not exist until the irruption of his xenophobic discourse. The infamous poster comparing the money supposedly receives an unaccompanied minor versus the one received by “your grandmother” it has not been more than one of the multiple racist messages of this party.

At the same time, only so far in 2021 we have lived at least a racist murder in Murcia, the stabbing of a woman a migrant also in Murcia, an attack on a center for unaccompanied minors in Badalona, ​​racist attacks in Torredembarra or the assault by a man on a 12-year-old foreign boy in Guadalajara.

The increase in hate crimes that we are experiencing does not seem accidental. According to the Report on the Evolution of Hate Crimes of the Ministry of the Interior, which includes the total of hate crimes and incidents registered by the State Security Forces and Bodies, in 2019 – last published – these increased almost 7%, with more than 1,700 hateful offenses.

Racism in Spanish sports

The truth is similar situations can be experienced in Spain. For example, in the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are going to be held this July, and in which there are several black athletes representing Spain, as is the case, for example, by Usman Garuba.

You don’t even have to leave football to think of two very talented young players who have already defended the Spanish jersey as Ansu Fati or Iñaki Williams, and that they could face hate attacks in the next World Cup in 2022 because Abascal’s formation spreads hate speech against their race.

Ansu Fati with the Spanish team. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / . via .)

Patel’s example should serve as a warning to societies and governments where there are no nuances in racism and that trivialization often leads to legitimation and more on social media, where hate messages spread rapidly.

