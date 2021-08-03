Giving up is not an option. Trailer of ‘The paper house: Part 5, vol. 1’

They have been locked up for more than 100 hours and there is no escape plan. The only option? Not giving up.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the first part of the fifth and final season of its hit original series‘The Money Heist’. With a premiere dated for September 3, in this video we see among other things a preview of some of the flashbacks that this season involve the past of Berlin or Tokyo.

In this fifth season, the team has been locked up in the Banco de Espaa for more than 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their worst moment comes after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, does not have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy far more powerful than anyone they’ve ever faced appears: the army. The end of the biggest robbery in history is near and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

lvaro Morte, rsula Corber, Itziar Ituo, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrn, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić and Paco Tous are the protagonists. In addition, we have Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, Luka Peros, Belen Cuesta, Fernando Cayo and Enrique Arce, along with newcomers Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado.

Lex Pina, creator of the series, is in charge of executive production together with Jess Colmenar and Cristina Lpez Ferraz, who is also production director. Jess Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Lex Rodrigo make up the team of directors, while Javier Gmez Santander (screenwriter), Migue Amodeo (director of photography) and Esther Martnez-Lobato are the co-executive producers of this fifth part.

‘The paper house: Part 5’ It will be released divided into two parts, the second of which will be released on December 3 of this year.

