Giving the pole in the statistics to the sprint winner is wrong

The sprint race format will be tested for the first time at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, with a 100-kilometer race replacing the typical Saturday qualifying and the results of which will determine Sunday’s Grand Prix grid.

Instead, qualifying will take place on Friday after a single hour of practice, but the driver leading that session will not get the pole stat, as previously assumed, as F1’s sporting boss, Ross Brawn, explained last month that “after discussions with the FIA, they consider that pole position belongs to whoever is in front of the grid for the grand prix.”

The decision has sparked debate over how F1 pole records will be handled from now on and the topic of sprint racing in general has been hotly debated in press conferences leading up to Thursday’s event at Silverstone.

When Motorsport.com Asked what he thought of the decision to award pole to the sprint race winners, Vettel said: “I think that’s a mistake.”

“Pole is the fastest lap time achieved, or the fastest lap time in qualifying. It’s all a bit confusing. But obviously it depends. If it’s just one time, then it doesn’t do much damage.”

“But, if we end up having ten sprint races next year or in the future, then I think it’s a bit weird. So pole should go to whoever goes the fastest on a lap.”

Following Vettel’s initial comments, Esteban Ocon, who shared the lecture with the German, said “So we call qualifying sprint, sprint race?”, To which the four-time world champion replied: “They could certainly invent ‘sprint pole ‘ or something like that”.

“It’s a new discipline, so they didn’t have it 50 years ago, and now we have it. So we just add a new column to the statistics.”

The sprint race will reappear on the F1 calendar at the Italian GP in Monza, and then in one more race on the 2021 calendar.

The third race has long been expected to be the Brazilian GP at Interlagos, but this will be confirmed later in the year, with uncertainty surrounding several races in the second half of the 2021 season due to the current COVID pandemic. -19 and consequent travel restrictions.