The labor pains began in her town, in the dark. Her baby was about to arrive and Milagros Vásquez, 20, needed help.. In a short dress stretched out over her swollen and increasingly stressed body, Vásquez faced a motorcycle taxi trip across three rivers and supported her belly on two bumpy bus trips. But getting to the first hospital was only the beginning.

For the next 40 hours, Vásquez, who was a high school sports star, visited a second, a third and a fourth hospital. We don’t have sterile instruments, they told him in one. There is no incubator, they told him in another.

He took another bus. He slept on a bench. He cried in the street and lost count of the number of doctors who had put their hands inside him in an attempt to estimate his dilation only to tell him to leave. Tried in a fifth hospital. We can’t help you, they said.

In Caracas, at last, outside the country’s largest maternity hospital, he made one last desperate plea. “Please, God,” Vasquez prayed, “don’t let me die.”

Venezuela’s public health system, once one of the best in Latin America, has been in a decaying state for years, paralyzed by a bankrupt economy and run by an increasingly authoritarian government. But few aspects of the system have been damaged as much as maternity wards, where the most crucial equipment for childbirth – vital signs monitors, ventilators, sanitation systems – has been damaged or has disappeared, something that sometimes forces doctors to deny attention to women.

About half of the country’s doctors – some 30,000 professionals – have left in recent years, many of them desperate to save their families, according to the Venezuelan Medical Federation. The true impact this has on mothers and babies is unknown. The most recent data is from 2016, when maternal mortality soared to 65 percent and infant mortality grew by 30 percent in a single year. The minister who released the information was quickly fired and the new statistics have since been treated as a secret.

To understand what it is like to give birth in this shattered system, We accompany pregnant women in six hospitals in Venezuela and one on the other side of the border with Colombia in their attempt to give birth.

What we find is that today, in Venezuela, giving birth is risking the death of both the woman and her baby.

Vásquez was once a handball player at the secondary level so famous for her strength and ability that she traveled throughout Latin America representing Venezuela.

But one day in January of this year, at the entrance of the most important maternity hospital in the country, the Concepción Palacios, she collapsed crying, with her arms around the waist of Cristina, her mother, who knocked on the door and begged to admit his daughter.

Vasquez passed out. But then the door opened and about 48 hours after starting labor pains, she gave birth to her daughter, Cristal. But the baby, born premature and tiny at only a pound and a half, did not survive beyond the morning.

Days later, Vásquez took a white children’s sheet from his sweatshirt pocket, one of the only memories he kept of his daughter.

Hospital officials had refused to give him a death certificate and, since he had no money for the burial, he had had to leave Cristal’s body in the morgue.

“Here,” he said, “a woman is treated like a dog.”

For many Venezuelan women today, the main trait that defines childbirth is roulette: the exhausting process of going from hospital to hospital trying to find one equipped to care for them.

Sometimes they ride a hitchhike, or walk miles, or take buses along roads whose potholes and obstacles seem designed only to torture them. In very few cases do they reject them over and over again until they give birth on the street, or on the hospital steps, or in the lobby.

Evaró Chacín, 32, said his daughter was born on the lobby floor of the Noriega Trigo Hospital in Maracaibo after staff warned her they could not enter her. “My husband was the one who had to help me.”

In some cases, women die. Darwin Maiquetía, 37, he lost his wife, Kenny Chirinos, on January 20, after contracting an infection after a cesarean section at a military hospital. For years, hospitals have struggled to get disinfectants.

“The level of anger I have is not normal,” Maiquetía said one afternoon, cradling her daughter Alena in her arms. He chose a military hospital, he said, because he believed that in an increasingly militarized country, it would be safe.

Chirinos, an avid hiker who often rappelled outside Caracas with her husband, was the love of her life, she said.

“They destroy families,” he said, “they destroy lives.”

In other cases, families lose their children.

“All the clinics told me the same thing: there is no necessary care for your baby”Said Aydimar Alvarado, 26, who had to go to 12 hospitals before having her little boy, Kahel, in December.

With a dark-haired mane that the nurses combed like a plume that made him look like a miniature rock star, Kahel died ten days later. His death certificate cited premature death, bleeding around the brain, and other factors as the cause of death.

A doctor we consulted said that the conditions leading to her death could have been prevented or taken care of if the mother’s care had not been delayed due to roulette.

In many of his televised speeches, the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, has described that the health system faces challenges but that in general it is doing well. In March, she encouraged women to “give birth, give birth” and said that all women should “have six children, all of them. Let the homeland grow. ”

He has blamed the shortage of medical supplies on sanctions imposed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to overthrow him.

Analysts and critics claim that this statement is only partially true.

The sanctions have sometimes delayed delivery of provisions but the government could turn to aid organizations to get what it lacks, said Feliciano Reyna, founder of the non-profit organization Acción Solidaria.

Economist Asdrúbal Oliveros said that Maduro had simply chosen to prioritize the import of gasoline and food over medicines, calculating that pregnant and sick women do not protest but hungry people do..

The heads of the country’s Ministries of Health and Women did not respond to requests for an interview; neither are the directors of several large hospitals.

After years of denying that the country was in crisis, Maduro opened the door to humanitarian aid last year, and groups like the Red Cross and UNICEF began bringing in hundreds of tons of goods, including life-saving antibiotics.

“We have launched an appeal for help,” said Luis Farias of the Venezuela Red Cross, “who did not have the support he expected.”

Seriously, the shortage of medical supplies is colliding with the growing needs of Venezuelan women. Years after the country’s recession, an increasing number of pregnant women face crisis-related problems, such as malnutrition, which increases the risk of a complicated delivery and the need for expert assistance.

Obstetricians and pediatricians who have not left find it almost impossible to do their job. Inside the delivery room at the public hospital in the city of La Victoria, 21-year-old Nataly Smith climbed into a metal birthing bed one night, shaking and alone. Her lips were painted pink and her hair was tied back in a ponytail. Blood pooled on the ground below her.

A list of missing items hung on a nearby wall: soap, gauze, garbage bags. The worms had invaded the hospital’s vinyl recliners, causing the beds to be banished to a nearby room.

“I’m scaredSmith whispered. At her feet was Dr. Beatriz Ticona, 52, head of the ward, wearing purple glasses and a colorful medical outfit. Dozens of his doctors had resigned, he said, horrified by the conditions or desperate to get a higher salary. Most doctors in public hospitals earn less than $ 10 a month, a salary with which it is impossible to live. Dr. Ticona has four pediatricians to help her. You need 18, he said.

The doctor has two respirators for needy babies and does not have an intensive care unit. There is a dirty bathroom for the entire maternity room. The blood bank is often empty. That night, Smith gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Cristangely.

But not all patients are so lucky. And when one dies, families sometimes look for someone to blame.

“See yourself in that situation where they accuse you that you are a murderer“Said Dr. Ticona,” it is not easy. “

About three years ago, Dr. Ticona collapsed and had to quit her job for months. He returned because of a sense of duty. But he wondered how long he could last.

“There comes a time,” he said one night, “when one so lacking collapses.”

Increasingly, pregnant women are giving up and giving up Venezuela to travel to neighboring Colombia, where the government has promised to pay for their health services. These women, some of whom have seen their sisters and neighbors die at home during childbirth, are part of the growing Venezuelan exodus. Five years ago, at the San José de Maicao Hospital, Colombia, a few minutes from the border, doctors assisted in the birth of some 70 Venezuelan children. Last year there were more than 2,700.

A few kilometers away, a camp run by the United Nations refugee agency is full of women who have just given birth.

The influx has pushed the hospital to its financial limit, said Dr. Guillermo Villamil, one of the administrators. So far, the Colombian government has paid the hospital less than a third of the $ 10 million that has cost the care of Venezuelan patients, he said, adding that he was committed to continuing to help until the money runs out. (Iván Duque’s presidential office said it was evaluating hospital costs and debt.)

Although border crossings are officially closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pregnant women continue to arrive, often after dangerous trips on informal trails.

One day in January, a hospital stretcher sped through the maternity ward of the San José Hospital. In it was Neryelín González, 25, who had abandoned his university studies in Chemistry in Venezuela and ten days earlier had crossed into Colombia through an illegal path in search of a safe place to have his baby.

In the delivery room, she gave birth on a padded recliner covered in sanitary plastic. A clean crib was waiting for her baby. Two doctors and three nurses accompanied her.

“Push,” said Dr. Acuña. “Breathe.” Her son, Jhonei, was born healthy, with just over three kilos.

“My God,” he said as the doctors held him up, and his anguished face twisted into a smile. “He left!”.

Later, hospital staff moved her to a clean room with air conditioning and a shower. She put on the white dress she had worn. Soon after, the nurses brought her baby and a plate of hot food.

He had, he said. The trip had been worth it.

Her son was safe, he added. And he did not plan to return.

(c) The New York Times 2020