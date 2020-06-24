Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Epic Games Store has been a success since its foray into the PC market in late 2018. Something that has helped this digital store to excel is the offer with which it gives games to all users. This feature has paid off very well and today it was revealed that one of the most recent free titles, including Grand Theft Auto V, were essential in raising the popularity of the platform.

In case you don’t know, the games that the Epic Games Store gives away are usually interesting indies, but in May, after giving away Grand Theft Auto V, the store offered very eye-catching games, such as Civilization VI, Ark: Survival Evolved and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which were very well received despite leaking weeks before.

Another interesting detail is that these promotions not only benefit the Epic Games Store, but after being available for free, the games sell better.

Epic Games Store promotions are attracting many players

Through a press release (via GameSpot), the general manager of Epic Games, Steve Allison, commented that the measure of giving away this series of games has been a success that the company did not expect and has helped the platform reach levels of popularity it has never reached: “The results have exceeded our forecasts. In 2020 we have grown at a historical rate, ”said Allison.

According to information from Epic Games, his store has managed to reach 61 million monthly users and has a historical record of 13 million simultaneous users.

To put this last figure in context, we tell you that also during the quarantine, Steam registered its maximum record of simultaneous users, 24,534,770 people, almost 10 million more than the Epic Games Store. Although the figure may seem very disparate at first glance, it is frankly a great achievement of the Epic Games Store, taking into account that it has only been available for just under 2 years and apparently the benefits it offers both for developers and for Players will continue to grow in the following months.

What do you think about the results of the Epic Games Store? Are you a user of the platform? Tell us in the comments.

We take advantage of the fact that we tell you about the offers of the Epic Games Store to tell you that Total War Saga: TROY will arrive first on this platform and users will be able to get it for free during its first hours available. You can find more news related to Epic Games Store by checking this page.

