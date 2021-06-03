Gives love advice, Danna Paola advises TV participant | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented singer Y Mexican actress Danna Paola has surprised the Internet world by giving a love advice to a participant of the Show where you are as part of the cast in the country Spain.

Yes, the singer seems to have a gift that we did not know that of giving love advice and gave his point of view to cure a disappointment of the participant in front of him.

The famous interpreter recently wrote a message from her room on her bed sharing a reflection for love in the contest “TopStarIn which you are participating.

This happened when it was the turn to rate the participant Aisha, where Danna gave her a phrase for love that has never failed her.

“There is a phrase that reminds me a lot of the series I was in and is ‘never love someone who makes you feel ordinary’, you should never stand on a stage feeling ordinary because you are extraordinary,” he said.

After these words one of his colleagues from the program Risto Mejide She asked if she had ever been done this or if someone she had loved had made her feel ordinary.

To which he quickly replied without thinking a bit: “Yes and I wrote a song about it. Sometimes you do not realize when you are in love, that that person is not there for you when you need them, that you are giving without receiving the same in return. Sometimes love becomes very measured and we lose the romanticism and how important it is to listen to a person and give them the time they deserve ”, he concluded.

Before these statements Danna Paola was already making the center of attention thanks to the publications she made on her official Instagram in which she appeared in a bathing suit and looking fantastic always placing these images so that her loyal fans can continue to enjoy their entertainment.

There is no doubt that La mexicana is doing very well in Spain and it seems that she will continue to participate in various programs there after her great success thanks to the Spanish Netflix series Elite has managed to break through that large market.

Many know her for her role as Lucrecia in Elite, others more for her angelic songs, her participation in various Disney movies, Netflix and more, in addition to having been part of the childhood of many in Mexico in their apso for soap operas.