Williams has also collaborated with companies like Nike and Moncler

Likewise, Givenchy’s new creative director is recognized for his continued focus on sustainability.

The brand lost this designer’s predecessor in April last year

When a high-caliber brand announces a change in its management team, it’s always relevant news. And it is the people at the very top of the organization who effectively determine the future and focus of the company in the short term. Of course, depending on their experiences and work philosophy, they can also generate a radical evolution in the future. As an example, there is no need to go further than the changes Givenchy just made.

According to Vogue, the influential fashion brand has just appointed its new creative director. This is the American Matthew Williams. Renaud de Lesquen, CEO of Givenchy, welcomed the expert to the institution, and reaffirmed his confidence in his ability to lead the company « to reach its full potential. » The same specialist shared the news on networks, promising that it would lead her to a « new era based on modernity and inclusion. »

View this post on Instagram A message from @givenchyofficial on my new appointment | The House of Givenchy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew M. Williams as Creative Director, effective June 16th, 2020. | Matthew M. Williams will take on all creative responsibilities for Women’s and Men’s collections. | Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, declare: “I am very happy to see Matthew M. Williams join the LVMH Group. Since he took part in the LVMH Prize, we have had the pleasure of watching him develop into the great talent he is today. I believe his unique vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write its new chapter with strength and success. ” | Renaud de Lesquen, CEO and President of Givenchy, states: “I want to warmly welcome Matthew M. Williams to the beautiful Maison Givenchy. I am convinced that, with his unapologetic approach to design and creativity and in great collaboration with the Maison’s exceptional ateliers and teams, Matthew will help Givenchy reach its full potential. ” A post shared by Matthew M Williams (@matthewmwilliams) on Jun 15, 2020 at 7:31 am PDT

And it is that this new creative director has a profile that does not completely correspond to that of Clare Waight Keller, his predecessor. According to Telemetro, this designer is more attached to the urban fashion school. This influence is reflected in his recent experience. Williams was a former collaborator of both rapper Kanye West and artist Lady Gaga. Both with a slightly more contemporary sense of style. He is also the founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM, whose collections are characterized (according to Vogue) by “simple and minimalist lines”.

A decisive change of course for the brand

Over the past few months, there have been several major changes among the world’s most influential companies. For example, recently the CEO of Volkswagen abandoned brand management in order to focus on the business as a whole. A few days ago Twitter named a former Google executive as president. In response to racist comments about the murder of George Floyd, the CrossFit brand distanced itself from its founder.

But we must return to the Givenchy case. The decision to accept Williams as its creative director is an important step for the brand. It is worth remembering, as Telemetro says, that he is the organization’s second chief designer in the past three years. This reflects that it was not possible to find a really solid vision for the future for the LVMH subsidiary. So it makes sense to choose someone with a different context than what they are usually used to.

Perhaps just what the brand lacks to define its role and future position is this radical contrast, to modernize its lines and its vision of fashion a bit. It will certainly be a radical change for the organization, perhaps generating a bit of reluctance and friction in its ranks. But it also has the potential to give you the edge you need to stand out above your rivals. And, with time and a good strategy, regain leadership.

Radical changes for the future

Givenchy is not the only company that has decided to completely turn its business around with a view to the future. For example Xbox, while its rivals are focused on consoles, it is preparing its organization for cloud gaming. Mercado Libre, for its part, is building a great empire in financial services thanks to its Mercado Pago unit. Apple itself, no longer content with iPhone sales, is focusing on growing in the streaming sector.

Of course, it is not always easy for a brand to deal with radical changes. Without good preparation, these kinds of initiatives can end up destroying a company. Therefore, in Management Study Guide data, internal agents are needed with the reflection and intuition necessary to navigate the environment. According to McKinsey, a strict system of innovation must be established. Right Mix believes that a coaching culture can solve the challenge from the ground up.

